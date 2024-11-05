Dubai: How Metaverse can manage emergencies, crises in rail network

The drill offers a secure, immersive virtual space where RTA's stakeholders can test and improve coordination among response teams during crises
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a drill using Metaverse and digital twin technologies. This is the first time these advanced tools are being used in the region for managing emergencies and crises in the rail network.
This exercise is a pioneering approach to crisis preparedness for the Dubai Metro. The drill helps RTA’s Emergency and Crisis Management Programme by offering a secure, immersive virtual space where stakeholders can test and improve coordination among response teams during crises.
The platform enables teams to anticipate challenges and ensures seamless collaboration across government entities, enhancing response strategies with exceptional accuracy in complex, real-world scenarios.
This drill sets a global benchmark for crisis management by harnessing advanced digital solutions to elevate safety and efficiency within transport infrastructure.
Launching this strategic drill using metaverse and digital twin technologies underscores Dubai’s commitment to innovation and proactive public safety measures. It represents a critical step in bridging the gap between vision and execution, bolstering Dubai’s position as a leading smart city on the world stage.
The drill involved participation from 11 government entities, including Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, Transportation Security Department, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and Dubai Government Media Office, along with Keolis-MHI, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram. This collaborative exercise ensured a unified public safety and crisis management approach, enabling all entities to assess the scale of crises realistically and support preparedness efforts at the highest standards.
