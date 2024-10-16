Driving an EV in UAE? Watch how robot charger can power up your car in the future

Photo: Screengrab from KT video

In the next few years, UAE motorists will no longer be required to step out of their vehicles to charge electric vehicles (EV).

An autonomous robotic arm is on display at the Gitex kiosk of fuel retailer Adnoc Distribution, which said this could be the 'charger of the future' for electric vehicles.

“We are working on autonomous EV charging: A robotic arm that can identify the car, initiate the charging session, connect the charge, and then disconnect on its own completely autonomously and robotically, using advanced artificial intelligence (AI)," said Maaz Qureshi, vice-president of digital business at Adnoc Distribution.

Watch how it works here:

"This is something we are working on as the industry evolves towards robotics, AI adoption and mobility convenience,” Qureshi said.

In the first half of 2024, the company continued to expand its EV charging network. It is doubling its network of fast and super-fast charging points to more than 100. This is in line with its target to reach 150 to 200 by the end of the year.

In February 2024, Adnoc Distribution announced the launch of a robotic fuelling arm pilot in Abu Dhabi to assist motorists in refuelling their vehicle tanks. This was the first pilot test started in Abu Dhabi after more than a year in development. The robotic arm will be operational during the hot summer months and support the existing staff, boost productivity, and reduce wait time.

During the first half of 2024, the company added 10 new service stations, bringing the total to 847 across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, steadily progressing towards its target of adding 15 to 20 stations throughout 2024.

William Lane, vice-president of communication at Adnoc Distribution, said the company works with multiple companies to explore new technology to improve customer experiences. "With autonomous EV charging robotic arm, motorists don't have to get out of their cars. It is weather and waterproof and can work at any temperature. At the moment, it is a proof of concept as it is in early technology. It is a bit complex because it has to be programmed to reach the car. It is not something we foresee rolling out in the near future but in the longer future. If you have an autonomous electric vehicle, ideally you should have an autonomous charging mechanism. Through this, we can create truly a manless fully integrated ecosystem where you have an autonomous driving car to autonomous charger," said Lane.