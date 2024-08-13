Cybersecurity firm to use UAE as base to expand in region

Trishneet Arora, founder and chief executve officer of TAC Security

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 10:32 PM

TAC Security, a leading global cybersecurity company specialising in vulnerability management, is planning to open its first office in the Middle East in Dubai, which will serve as a base for its future expansion in the region.

“Dubai is steadily becoming the centre of the new world. The government here is focussing on technology and innovation as some its pillars for future growth. And cybersecurity is a central point of technology. So we are trying to be a leader in the industry and UAE is the best place,” Trishneet Arora, founder and chief executve officer of TAC Security, said.

TAC Security is a publicly listed cybersecurity company and made headlines with its oversubscribed IPO, worth $1 billion. It protects Fortune 500 companies, leading enterprises, and governments around the world. TAC Security manages 5 million vulnerabilities through its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based vulnerability management platform, ESOF (enterprise security in one framework). It holds certifications like CREST, PCI ASV & ISO 27001, and partners with tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta for CASA (Cloud Application Security Assessment). The company recently expanded its footprint to 55 countries – catering to 590 clients added in Q1FY23, compared to 32 clients added in Q4FY24.

TAC Security specialises in risk based vulnerability management. “Today, if you see the risk of the organization, it's huge, but there is no quantification of that. So we want to help to understand organizations and their management. What is the cyber risk from scale zero to 10 so that they can take the right action on through AI? That's what exactly we are motivated to help the organizations to understand the cyber risk in the language they understand — through technology,” Arora said.