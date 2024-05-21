These are the top three cybersecurity threats in the UAE

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 8:42 PM Last updated: Tue 21 May 2024, 8:45 PM

The current cyber threat landscape in the UAE can divided into three factors — ransomware, data theft and phishing, an expert said.

“The main trends in the region and in the UAE follow the global trend. That the new emerging trend which we’re seeing is a sophistication of the attack of phishing using AI and we’re seeing it over here a lot,” Bilal Baig, Regional Director, Technical, MMEA at Trend Micro, said on the sidelines of the company’s Risk to Resilience World Tour in Dubai.

The Risk to Resilience World Tour, organized by Trend Micro at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, commenced with a keynote by Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE government. Dr. Al Kuwaiti discussed the shared vision between the UAE and Trend Micro in advancing cybersecurity resilience. He highlighted the introduction of Trend Vision One, a unified AI-powered cybersecurity platform designed to enhance the UAE’s critical cybersecurity infrastructure, aligning with the nation’s goals to improve digital safety and strengthen cyber defenses.

Baig delivered a keynote titled “Race Against Threats: Resilience in the Era of Modern Threats.” This session offered a forward-looking analysis of the latest threat research, highlighting AI-driven attacks and ransomware evolutions. Baig’s insights aimed to equip cybersecurity professionals with the knowledge to anticipate and counter these advanced threats.

The CISO session featured panelists Jordan Savvides, Global CISO, and Hadi Anwar, Head of CPX, along with demo speaker Oscar Castro, Regional Senior Sales Engineer, MMEA, Trend Micro and Bilal Issa, Manager Technical UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Levant, Trend Micro. This discussion explored the strategic advantages of minimizing tool sprawl and consolidating security controls. The session emphasized how centralized strategies can enhance risk communication and streamline reporting, demonstrating the benefits of a unified platform for senior security leaders.

Bilal Baig, Regional Director, Technical, MMEA at Trend Micro