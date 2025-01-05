Cloud software likely to boost small businesses in the UAE

For the UAE, where SMEs contribute significantly to the economy, adopting cloud software accelerates innovation, improves efficiency, and aligns with national goals such as sustainability and global competitiveness, an expert said.

“Cloud software is integral to the UAE’s digital-first vision, offering SMEs the tools to streamline their operations and remain competitive in a fast-evolving market. Its ability to automate processes like accounting, inventory management, and payroll saves time and reduces costs. Moreover, cloud software supports real-time collaboration, allowing teams to work from anywhere—a feature that has become essential in today’s hybrid work environment,” Ayman Kaouri, co-founder and regional director - Middle East, Scope Solutions, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

Cloud software delivers applications and services over the internet, eliminating the need for local installations on computers. It enables businesses to access their tools and data from anywhere, providing flexibility, scalability, and cost-effective solutions. “SMEs should look for solutions that are scalable, user-friendly, and tailored to local requirements, such as VAT and Corporate Tax compliance. Real-time reporting, automation of repetitive tasks, and integration with other tools like CRM or payment gateways are key features. Security is another critical factor, so SMEs should choose platforms with robust encryption and data backup capabilities. It’s also worth considering customer support quality, as timely assistance can make a significant difference during implementation and beyond,” Kaouri said.

Ayman Kaouri, co-founder & regional director - Middle East, Scope Solutions

One notable success story in this regard is a logistics company in Sharjah that transitioned to a cloud based accounting platform to manage its finances. “By integrating it with its fleet management software, the business gained real-time insights into profitability per delivery. This allowed them to optimise routes, reduce costs, and scale their operations more effectively. The switch to cloud software also reduced administrative overhead, giving the team more time to focus on customer service and business growth,” Kaouri said. Cloud solutions eliminate the need for expensive hardware and ongoing maintenance, offering subscription-based pricing that allows SMEs to manage costs effectively. “As businesses grow, they can easily add users or upgrade features without the need for major investments. This flexibility ensures that SMEs only pay for what they need, making cloud software a far more cost-efficient option than traditional systems,” Kaouri said. Cloud software is often safer due to its advanced security protocols, including data encryption, multi-factor authentication, and regular updates to guard against emerging threats. “Additionally, reputable cloud providers have dedicated teams monitoring their systems 24/7, ensuring a swift response to potential breaches. Unlike on-premise solutions, cloud software offers robust disaster recovery options, including automatic backups, protecting businesses from data loss due to hardware failure or cyberattacks,” Kaouri said.