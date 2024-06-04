Partner Content By KT Engage
ASUS unveils cutting-edge AMD strix point laptops and exclusive copilot+ PC in revolutionary AI family portfolio launch
ASUS recently showcased its dedication to pioneering advancements in AI technology at the global event Computex 2024, held in Taiwan.
The event's centerpiece was unveiling ASUS's latest line of AI-powered laptops, emphasising the company's strategic efforts to lead the charge in the AI revolution.
At the event, Samson Hu, co-CEO of ASUS, underscored the company's intent to lead the charge in driving the AI revolution: "To ensure our success, we've created our comprehensive Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities. AI Strategy, which is designed to weave AI into every aspect of our business while also maintaining our commitment to sustainability." He continued, "ASUS is helping lead the way to make AI accessible everywhere for everyone and ensure that everybody can benefit from the possibilities guaranteed by AI."
ASUS's Comprehensive AI Strategy
At Computex 2024, ASUS introduced its Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities. strategy, illustrating the company's commitment to seamlessly integrating AI into all operations. This forward-thinking approach aims to democratize AI accessibility worldwide, spanning cloud and supercomputing services, edge devices, LLMs, and smart applications. By collaborating with industry giants like AMD, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Intel, and Qualcomm, ASUS is poised to establish itself as a leader in the AI arena.
New Range of AI-Powered Laptops
The event showcased ASUS's innovative range of AI-powered laptops, including the Vivobook S 15 (S5507), powered by the Snapdragon® X Elite. This device is the exclusive Copilot+ PC with Windows AI features to enhance the user's work and play experience.
Another highlight was ZenBook S 16, a super-slim and ultra-light OLED laptop with a premium chassis featuring the exclusive Ceraluminum, a high-tech ceramic hybrid material in various nature-inspired colors. Despite its ultrathin design, it also delivers a huge leap in performance, featuring up to the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. The ProArt P16 clamshell laptop and ProArt PX13 convertible comes with an up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. The efficient NPU can handle up to 50 TOPS, while the powerful RTX GPU can deliver up to 321 TOPS for more demanding creator AI tasks. The ProArt PZ13 is an IP52-rated, military-grade-tested detachable laptop powered by the latest AI-enabled Snapdragon X processor, making creativity accessible everywhere.
If you are searching for your first Copilot+ PC, ASUS has the Vivobook S 15 (S5507) available in the UAE & GCC region. It is now open for pre-order on major retailers from June 1st to June 19th for early buyers at a price of Dh5499. Starting June 20th, the Vivobook S 15 will be available in stores, so make sure not to miss out.
Revolutionising Personal Computing with AI PCs
ASUS's Copilot+ PCs represent a new era of computing, revolutionizing personal computing with AI technology integrated into hardware and software. These devices process data locally on the device, prioritizing privacy, efficiency, and performance. The Copilot+ PCs offer exciting new experiences for productivity, creativity, and communication, setting a new benchmark for user interactions with advanced AI capabilities.
Another notable feature is Story Cube, a one-stop AI multimedia library poised to transform how users organize and access their photos and videos. With Story Cube, navigating through the digital library becomes effortless as AI algorithms intelligently categorize and manage assets, making retrieval a breeze. The second application, MuseTree, is the ultimate Generative AI tool, set to unleash creativity like never before. With MuseTree, creating captivating images becomes a seamless process as the power of AI generates stunning visuals tailored to the user's individual preferences.
Of course, security will be guaranteed with these new edge devices. ASUS AI PCs will feature advanced intelligent privacy settings with Adaptive Lock and other AI-powered privacy features. Adaptive Lock monitors user presence via an ASUS AiSense IR camera, and locks the PC when the user moves away, unlocking on their return. Also, the laptops will have Adaptive Dimming, which automatically dims the screen when the user turns away from the PC, safeguarding privacy while optimizing energy efficiency. With these privacy-focused features, ASUS AI PCs offer a more secure and reliable computing experience for users concerned about safeguarding their data.