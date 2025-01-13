ASUS announces all-new Zenbook A14, world's lightest Copilot + PC

Lightest AI powered Zenbook in all Ceraluminum features multi-working-day battery life and a powerful Snapdragon X Series AI-enabled processor

The ultralight laptop segment has reached an exciting new milestone with the launch of the ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407) at CES 2025. Setting a new standard for portability and innovation, the Zenbook A14 is the lightest 14-inch Copilot+ PC on the market and the first ASUS laptop crafted with an all-Ceraluminum™ chassis. This groundbreaking model also marks a debut for Zenbook, being the first in the series to feature the cutting-edge Snapdragon® X Series AI-enabled processors, redefining lightweight computing with unmatched performance and AI capabilities

The ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407) will be available for pre-order on the official ASUS eShop and leading retail stores across UAE till 14th January, offering exciting benefits and cash discounts for early buyers. ASUS eShop customers who pre-order will receive a 3-month warranty extension and a free Marshmallow Mouse, and loyal customers of ASUS eShop can enjoy an AED 400 discount using the coupon code ZEN400. With pre-orders closing on 14th January and special offers, don't miss this opportunity to secure your Zenbook A14 and enjoy these exclusive perks.

Lightest Copilot + PC

Weighing in at under 1 kg, the Zenbook A14 sets the new benchmark for ultraportable Copilot+ PCs, making it the lightest Copilot + PC. Its elegant, lightweight design is ideal for frequent travellers, allowing them to move effortlessly without being weighed down by their tech.

The Zenbook A14 is crafted entirely from ASUS's innovative Ceraluminum, a game-changing material that's 30% lighter and three times stronger than anodized aluminum. Designed with durability and portability in mind, it's perfect for students, professionals, and daily commuters who need a reliable laptop that can handle the demands of everyday life. The sophisticated Zabriskie Beige colour, inspired by nature, offers a stylish, gold-like finish that complements the sleek design, making the Zenbook A14 not only a performance powerhouse but also a statement of modern elegance.

For moments of entertainment and downtime, the Zenbook A14 elevates your experience with its vibrant FHD Lumina OLED display and crystal-clear speakers, delivering cinematic visuals and rich audio. Smart AI-driven features like facial recognition and Adaptive Lock ensure seamless usability and peace of mind, blending convenience with cutting-edge security.

Multi-working-day battery life

Powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon X Series processors, the Zenbook A14 delivers exceptional power efficiency and multi-day battery life, making it a perfect companion for hybrid workers who thrive on flexibility and students seeking a lightweight, AI-powered tool that keeps up with their busy lives. Its advanced dual-fan thermal system ensures whisper-quiet cooling while pushing the CPU to an impressive

Zenbook A14 delivers outstanding battery life, enabled by the power-efficient Snapdragon X Series processor and a high-capacity 70Wh battery. It can provide up to 32 hours* of continuous video playback on a single charge, ensuring interruption-free usage over the course of multiple working days.

A Copilot+ PC driven by the Snapdragon X Series

With its powerful 45 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, the Zenbook A14 takes AI-driven computing to the next level, delivering advanced Copilot+ PC experiences tailored for multitasking and productivity. Built-in AI apps like StoryCube for creative storytelling, MyASUS for device optimisation, ScreenXpert for seamless multitasking across screens, and GlideX for wireless device mirroring ensure users stay efficient and inspired. Whether you're a student editing projects, a professional managing tasks, or a content creator juggling multiple apps, the Zenbook A14 offers real-time insights, optimized performance, and smooth video playback for effortless switching between tasks.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS Zenbook A14, starting from Dh5,699, is available for pre-order on the ASUS eShop and your favourite retail stores from 9th to 14th January, offering exclusive gifts and benefits for early buyers. For those who prefer to see, touch, and experience the Zenbook A14 firsthand before making a decision, the laptop will be available in leading retail stores starting mid-January - offering you the perfect opportunity to explore its sleek design, premium craftsmanship, and cutting-edge features up close.