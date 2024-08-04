Apple's iPhone 16: Which model will have the best battery?

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 2:11 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 2:12 PM

We are aware that the upcoming iPhone 16 line-up is set to introduce changes to its battery life. But now the question at large is which model will feature the best battery? A recent report in Forbes highlights a leak by a Weibo leaker, Instant Digital: the iPhone 16 Pro is set to benefit the most among the new models.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a battery that is 5.74 per cent larger than its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the iPhone 16 Pro will see a more substantial increase, with its battery capacity growing by 9.25 per cent compared to the current model.

The latest report focuses solely on the two Pro models, omitting details about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. For those interested in the numbers, the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 3,577 mAh battery, compared to the 3,274 mAh battery in the iPhone 15 Pro. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will see its battery capacity increase from 4,422 mAh to 4,676 mAh.

Given the already impressive battery life of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, a nearly 6 per cent increase is notable. The over 9 per cent improvement in the iPhone 16 Pro's battery could lead to a significant, noticeable difference, even considering any new power-demanding features of the upcoming device like the AI-powered features.