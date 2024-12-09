Apple to open its first Saudi store in 2026 with direct service support in Arabic

Photo: AFP file

Apple has announced plans to open the first of several flagship retail stores in Saudi Arabia starting 2026, while an Apple Store online will open in the Kingdom as early as summer 2025.

For the first time, customers in the country will be able to shop Apple's full range of products with direct service and support in Arabic, the tech giant said in a statement.

CEO Tim Cook emphasized Apple's dedication to deepening its connections with Saudi customers and supporting their passions and ambitions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The expansion will offer a variety of ways to shop, compare products, and access financing and payment options. Customers will also receive personalized service and device setup assistance from Apple’s knowledgeable team members.

Apple's planned stores in Saudi will include an iconic location at Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site.