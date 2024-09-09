As it happened: Apple's iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max prices revealed at 'Glowtime' event; available on September 20

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 8:40 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 11:31 PM

Apple's much awaited 'Glowtime 2024' event took place today at Cupertino Park, California, with several new products including the new iPhone 16 lineup being announced.

The event that had loyal users eagerly waiting since its announcement on August 26, dived into the latest releases and their unique features, upgrades and prices, along with the launch dates.

Other than the iPhone 16 lineup, product announcements included the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods 4, Airpods Max, and AirPods Pro 2.

The event was streamed online for audiences across the globe to get a glimpse of the upcoming gems.

Khaleej Times brings to you an in-depth coverage of the event which showcased all the features of the aforementioned products. Here's the 'Glowtime' event, as it happened:

10.40pm: Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max prices unveiled with pre-orders starting Friday

Apple has set the starting prices for its new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max at $999 and $1,199, respectively. Pre-orders will begin this Friday, with the devices officially available for purchase starting September 20.

Additionally, iOS 18 will be released on September 16, bringing new features and enhancements to Apple’s ecosystem.

10.22pm: Apple iPhone 16 Pro camera upgrades are here

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16 Pro, which now boasts an impressive array of camera enhancements. The device features a 48MP main camera and a newly added 48MP ultra-wide camera, expanding its photographic capabilities.

The iPhone 16 Pro now includes a 5x Telephoto camera, a feature previously reserved for the Pro Max model. This addition allows for greater zoom versatility in the smaller Pro variant.

The iPhone 16 Pro also introduces a new camera control button, enhancing ease of use. For video enthusiasts, the device supports 4K video recording at 120fps, delivering high-quality footage with smooth motion.

10.15pm: Apple iPhone 16 Pro announced with larger displays

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, featuring larger displays at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively, offering users more immersive viewing experiences. The iPhone 16 Pro also boasts the thinnest bezels ever seen on an Apple product, maximizing screen space.

Powered by the new A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro delivers enhanced performance and efficiency. Additionally, Apple has introduced a sleek new colour option 'Desert Titanium' adding a premium look to its flagship model.

10.10pm: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus priced at $799 and $899, respectively

The new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus start at $799 and $899 with 128GB base storage. Here are all the features:

10pm: Apple Intelligence features, camera upgrades announced

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16, featuring Apple Intelligence, a groundbreaking AI system that will be available in beta next month. One of the standout features is Visual Intelligence, which enhances the camera experience through a new control button. Users can now capture stunning macro photos and spatial photos or videos with ease.

The iPhone 16 is equipped with two advanced camera lenses: a 48MP main fusion camera with a 26mm focal length and a new ultra-wide lens with autofocus. It also supports 4K60 video in Dolby Vision, with the ability to capture spatial photos and videos.

Additionally, Apple has improved video quality by reducing wind noise during recording.

9:50pm: Apple iPhone 16 introduced in two sizes

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16, powered by the new A18 chip, offering enhanced performance and efficiency. The iPhone 16 also features a new camera control button and the innovative Action button for quick access to various functions.

CEO Tim Cook highlighted the role of Apple Intelligence, a powerful generative AI integrated into the iPhone’s core, which will supercharge user experiences and mark the beginning of a new era for the iPhone. Designed from the ground up with Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 promises to be more intuitive and capable than ever before.

9.45pm: Apple AirPods Max and AirPods Pro 2 announced

Apple has announced an updated version of its premium AirPods Max headphones, now available in five new colours: midnight, blue, purple, orange, and starlight.

The refreshed AirPods Max also feature a USB-C charging port for improved convenience. Despite the updates, the AirPods Max will retain their original starting price of $549.

In addition, Apple introduced the new AirPods Pro 2, which now includes three significant health features: Hearing Protection, a Hearing Test, and a Hearing Aid function.

These updates will be available later this fall in over 100 countries, further expanding the health and accessibility capabilities of the AirPods lineup.

9.40pm: Apple AirPods 4 announced, priced at $129; pre-orders available today with the product launching on September 20

Apple has unveiled the next generation of its AirPods, featuring a refined design touted as the most comfortable yet, along with cutting-edge audio technology. One of the standout features is the ability to respond to Siri with a simple shake of your head, signalling a "yes" or "no". The AirPods 4 case also now includes a USB-C charging port, aligning with industry standards.