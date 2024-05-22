Swiss firm launches GRC software designed for MENA region

Besfort Kuqi, Co-Founder and CEO of Swiss GRC and Rajeev Dutt, GM, MEA & APAC Swiss GRC at the launch in Dubai.

d-user spending on security and risk management is expected to total around $215 billion this year, an increase of 14.3 per cent from 2023, according to Gartner research.

To cash in on this expanding market, Swiss GRC, a leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, has launched its flagship product, the GRC Toolbox, in the Middle East. Tailored to the region's unique needs, this move is part of Swiss GRC's strategic expansion, with a new branch and operational office in Dubai Internet City.

Swiss GRC’s local data center offers on-premise and cloud deployment options. The GRC Toolbox, fully available in Arabic, provides configuration-powered customization for quick implementation.

To support its regional operations, Swiss GRC has invested in a local entity and local data center in the UAE, ensuring compliance with operational requirements.