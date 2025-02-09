Sports industry shows rapid growth in Mena region

Under the influence of bold investments, astute alliances, and a growing local passion for sports and health, the sports industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is rapidly changing.

As the MENA region positions itself as a powerhouse in the global sports arena and uses the aspirational messages of sports as a pathway for economic growth and cultural exchange, practising at cutting-edge stadiums, taking part in local sports festivals, and attending international sporting events have all grown to be an integral part of daily life in the region.

The PwC Global Sports Survey indicates that the Middle East sports economy is growing at a faster rate than the global average, with an expected yearly growth of 8.7% by 2026.

Significant investments by regional governments, especially those in Gulf Cooperation Council nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have collectively spent over $65 billion on sports development, are the main cause of this upsurge.

World-class sporting events are widely available in the MENA region, which is well-known for its thrilling offerings. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates provides an unparalleled experience, and the Dubai World Cup and Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships are among the most esteemed athletic occasions worldwide.

A wide variety of year-round sporting events, including as horse racing, golf, motorsports, boxing, tennis, and martial arts, are available to sports fans in Saudi Arabia.

Procam, India's premier sports management company and involved in live events, sports consultancy, and live television production, is seeking to cash in on this trend by expanding its presence in the region. It was founded in 1988 by brothers Anil and Vivek Singh.

“UAE is one of the hotbeds when it comes to running. A strong mix of the expat population combined with greater awareness of health and wellness amongst the youth in the country has showcased the country’s ever-increasing love for running, said Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director – Procam International.

Excerpts from an interview:

How do you see the future of road races and fitness events?

When we began in 2004, there were approximately 10,000 registered runners in India. Today, that number has grown exponentially, with 2.5 million registered runners participating in races annually. This growth has given rise to a $ 40.70 billion annual ecosystem, spanning everything from nutrition to apparel.

Every 90 seconds, a new runner joins this thriving community. Running has already evolved into a $450 million industry annually, and at this rate, we could see 15-20 million runners within the next decade. This would further strengthen the ecosystem, impacting people across all socio-economic groups and age brackets.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India movement has helped accelerate the growth of this sport.

How has Procam's vision evolved since its inception in 1988?

Procam has been a pioneer in redefining the running paradigm and in transforming sports management in India. My brother, Anil, and I, along with our partner at the time, Enrico Piperno, began this transformation. Between 1988 and 2003, we organized multiple sporting events and we fundamentally ameliorated the condition of sports professionals and the sporting ecosystem in India.

By the turn of the century, Anil envisioned bringing an international marathon to India—one that would go beyond being just a race. He believed a marathon of scale and stature could act as a unifying force, a panacea for civil society. This shared dream culminated in the launch of the Mumbai Marathon in 2003, with the first event held in February 2004. What we initiated was more than just an event; it was the start of a movement.

What’s the next big opportunity in sports that Procam plans to explore? Any plans for the UAE?

Our running events today attract a lot of international runners including from Middle-East Asian countries such as Bahrain, we continuously strive towards ensuring more and more people participate in our running events across the country from abroad and we hope to see a strong representation from UAE shortly.

We welcome an opportunity to conduct a world-class distance running event in the UAE.

How is Procam integrating sustainability into its events and considering the UAE is high on the sustainability index, how does this amplify when an event is held in the country? Sustainability is a key focus for us, and we have consistently worked to make the Tata Mumbai Marathon not only a celebration of sports but also an environmentally conscious event. We’ve integrated several green initiatives over the years to reduce the event’s carbon footprint and promote eco-friendly practices. We believe sustainability is not just a choice but a responsibility. The marathon represents change—not just in fitness and community building, but also in fostering a culture that respects the environment. Through our partners and initiatives, we aim to set new benchmarks for sustainable sporting events in India. How do you see the role of women’s sports grow in 2025? We’ve finally reached a stage where men and women are seen as equals in their contributions to sports. The current generation is more aware and proactive, embracing activities like sports with enthusiasm and encouragement. What advice do you have for young entrepreneurs entering sports event management? The term sports event management has evolved significantly over the years. Once known as a cricket-crazy nation, India is now recognized and respected globally as a sports-loving country. India has also bid for the 2036 Olympics and we have a representation in the IOC with Mrs Nita Ambani. This transformation sets the stage for a massive surge in sports events across the country. For young aspirants entering the field of sports event management, my advice is simple: never underestimate the power of participative sports. These events are not only experiencing unprecedented growth in participation but have also become powerful tools for brands to connect with their target audiences. Participative sports now serve as a bridge between passion, engagement, and marketing opportunities. What are your plans for 2025? The plan is simple to continue to enhance the experience and the offerings from our current portfolio of running events. Running is the fastest growing activity in our country. With 140 million Health-Conscious Individuals, the opportunities are unlimited. We have a lot of exciting things lined up and we are in plans to unravel them when the right opportunity is presented.

The Running Industry has excellent momentum and is currently growing between 14% to 16% yearly.