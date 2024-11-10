Sony seeks to cash in on increased large screen demand

Mr. Jobin Joejoe - Managing Director, Sony MEA

Demand for large screen TVs are increasing rapidly in the region, given the growing appetite for OTT platforms and the shift towards digitized content. Tech majors are increasingly gearing their product launches towards this segment, an industry official said.

“Digital home entertainment is rapidly evolving, shifting to more personalisation and increased digitalisation. We have all witnessed how there is a growing appetite for OTT platforms such as Netflix, Shahid, Starzplay, TOD, Amazon Prime Video and similar, inspiring more people to spend at home coupled with an elevated home entertainment experience. Therefore, with this shift and to nurture the increased demand, we have made it easier for consumer to choose and combine the complete home entertainment package,” Jobin JoeJoe, managing director – Sony MEA, said in an interview.

“At present our aim is to maintain a market leadership in the premium segment and offer unique entertainment experiences across our product categories. Sony’s diverse portfolio across movies, pictures, gaming, and animation enables us to deliver solutions combining best-in-class technologies across our offerings in imaging sensors, Alpha mirrorless cameras, lenses, motion capture and production capabilities in virtual space for cinema professionals,” he added.

The UAE, especially Dubai, has always been at the forefront of embracing new ideas and technologies, making it the first choice to attract professionals in the creative industry and content creators worldwide.

To nurture the growing community of content creators, Sony is actively developing regional mentorship programmes, bringing industry experts, likeminded brands and creators under one roof by organizing events such as the Sony Creators Convention, Alpha Festivals, Sony Cinema Line Event, and workshops to support the growth and evolution of these key trends in the region. “All our activities and plans for the region are targeted towards increasing customer’s lifetime value through retention marketing and tapping into new business opportunities to maximize our areas of expansion,” JoeJoe said. At present Sony leads the digital imaging industry in the mirrorless segment, both in the region and globally. “We will continue to innovate our offerings to support this need,” JoeJoe added As a creative entertainment company, Sony is focused on embracing new ideas and technologies. “We continue to bring the latest products to support these advancements in the technology sector with a wide range of digital imaging products. Last year we also introduced various firmware updates to ensure the authenticity of images and protect creators with Sony’s in-camera digital signature technology that signs images in real time,” JoeJoe said.