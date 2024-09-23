E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Social media influencer sets sights on India

Keanu Adduono eyes major deals in the country

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 9:08 PM

Keanu Adduono, a social media influencer known as The Gambler, recognized for his bold, high-stakes investments, is setting his sights on India.

One of his strategic moves will find him in the company of powerful figures in Indian entertainment alongside the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Indian film director Karan Johar, and National Film Award recipient Vicky Kaushal.


The elites of the 24th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Abu Dhabi flew him in for an in-person chance to witness his skills.

Keanu sees major opportunities in India. His “I want it, I buy it” mantra is particularly targeted toward India’s wealthiest. He provides the most robust buying, selling, renting, brokering, remodeling, and chartering services for extremely high-value assets.

As the event unfolds, Keanu’s presence during this week’s awards in Abu Dhabi is expected to create new avenues for multi-million-dollar collaborations and partnerships as he capitalizes on India’s thriving market.

A Staff Reporter

More news from Business