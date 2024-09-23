Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 9:08 PM

Keanu Adduono, a social media influencer known as The Gambler, recognized for his bold, high-stakes investments, is setting his sights on India.

One of his strategic moves will find him in the company of powerful figures in Indian entertainment alongside the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Indian film director Karan Johar, and National Film Award recipient Vicky Kaushal.

The elites of the 24th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Abu Dhabi flew him in for an in-person chance to witness his skills. Keanu sees major opportunities in India. His “I want it, I buy it” mantra is particularly targeted toward India’s wealthiest. He provides the most robust buying, selling, renting, brokering, remodeling, and chartering services for extremely high-value assets.

As the event unfolds, Keanu’s presence during this week’s awards in Abu Dhabi is expected to create new avenues for multi-million-dollar collaborations and partnerships as he capitalizes on India’s thriving market.