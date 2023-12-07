Sirius to drive digital transformation and foster technological innovation in Vietnam

Completion to reduce carbon emissions and fossil fuel consumption
Sirius International Holding (Sirius), a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), and The National Digital Transformation Authority of Vietnam have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore and harness opportunities for digital transformation.
This step towards technological advancement and digitalization signifies the commitment of both Vietnam and Sirius to leverage their collective strengths and expertise for mutual benefit and cooperation.
The MoU aims to engage in discussions and evaluate potential areas of digital transformation. The purpose of this collaboration is to drive business and technical models for government service delivery such as national blockchain, digital twins, Big Data and AI, and apps for citizen engagement and healthcare transformation.
Ajay Bhatia, CEO of Sirius, said: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and leveraging technology to drive positive change. By joining forces, we aim to explore new avenues and opportunities that will further contribute to the growth and development of the digital landscape in Vietnam.”
Sirius specialises in digital transformation and harnessing the power of disruptive, cutting-edge technologies for human-centric progress. Sirius recently announced their new climate company S3, set to revolutionize the climate economy by integrating diverse segments into single value chains and delivering end-to-end industrial scale solutions.
Completion to reduce carbon emissions and fossil fuel consumption
Magnati customers will now have access to a variety of emissions calculator solutions
EngageMint Dubai emiphasises digital-first approach
52% of UAE respondents cited gap in technology as contributor to major cybersecurity incident
The company is offering 1.11 billion shares representing 10 per cent of its share capital worth Dh3.62 billion
Importance of White Friday itself for Mena users is gradually decreasing, data shows
EasyLease commits to investing in advanced technology, strengthening infrastructure
2.6 million people a year die from drinking alcohol, while more than eight million die from having an unhealthy diet