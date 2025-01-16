Sigma Capital introduces $100m fund to boost Web3 innovation in GCC and beyond

Vineet Budki

Venture asset manager Sigma Capital has launched the $100 million Sigma Capital Fund I, reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a nucleus for blockchain innovation and institutional investment. This initiative is set to fuel groundbreaking advancements in Web3, with a focus on fostering early-stage ventures.

The Fund’s scope includes decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenization, gaming, and virtual economies. Sigma Capital’s experienced leadership, helmed by Web3 visionary Vineet Budki, promises to provide startups with unparalleled market insights, networking opportunities, and capital to thrive in a rapidly evolving ecosystem.

“We envision a digital economy that is more open, inclusive, and innovative,” said Budki. “Sigma Capital Fund I will empower startups with capital and access to extensive networks, enabling them to thrive in the Web3 landscape.” Notable partnerships with entities like Morningstar Ventures and Blockchain Founders Fund further enhance Sigma Capital’s strategic edge. Over the next three years, the Fund aims to diversify across 100 startups, 25 liquid tokens, and 10 fund-of-funds allocations, ensuring robust growth and returns.

Danilo S. Carlucci, Founder & CEO at Morningstar Ventures, commented, “Sigma Capital’s $100 million fund is a testament to the region’s growing influence in blockchain and financial technology. It will further solidify the UAE’s position as a leader in financial innovation.”