Shurooq announces progress in major projects with Dh320 million investment

LUX* Al Jabal Resort features 45 upscale accommodations, ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom units

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), in partnership with The Lux Collective, has announced the completion of 40% construction for LUX* Al Jabal Resort in Khorfakkan, and 25% of construction work for LUX* Al Bridi Resort in the central region of Al Dhaid, with a total Dh320 million investment.

Both resorts are expected to be completed by the last quarter of 2025, marking a key milestone in the strategic partnership between Shurooq and The Lux Collective to enhance Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for luxury eco-tourism.

LUX* Al Jabal Resort is strategically positioned along the Gulf of Oman, in a prime location between Khorfakkan and Luluyah. This retreat features 45 upscale accommodations, ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom units.

LUX* Al Bridi Resort is situated in the Al Dhaid region adjacent to Sharjah Safari, the largest safari park outside the African continent. This resort features 35 tented retreats, which include 21 one-bedroom, 8 two-bedroom, and 6 three-bedroom accommodations.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, stated: “The inclusion of these two resorts strengthens Sharjah’s standing as a leading, sustainable global tourism destination, especially as the world becomes increasingly aware of the need to protect the environment and natural resources. Travellers today are seeking destinations that provide authentic and sustainable travel experiences. One of the key factors in the success of these projects is their unique geographic locations, which demand careful attention during construction to ensure the surrounding natural environment remains conserved. This underscores Shurooq’s commitment to developing eco-friendly tourism projects.” Olivier Chavy, CEO of The Lux Collective, said: “We are honoured to partner with Shurooq in advancing its sustainability-driven tourism strategy. As a purpose-led global hospitality leader, we are excited to expand our presence into the UAE, with the debut of our first two projects in Sharjah, an emirate rich in cultural heritage and innovation. At The Lux Collective, we make each moment matter and care about what truly matters through curating immersive eco-luxury experiences. By aligning with UN goals and international standards, we operate in a considered manner that is mindful of future generations, wherever we are planted. The future of the travel industry lies in responsible tourism that uplifts natural ecosystems, heritage and local communities — securing a sustainable future for all.” Shurooq noted that its resorts and projects play a vital role in boosting Sharjah’s fast-growing hospitality and tourism sector, which welcomed over 1.5 million guests in 2023, representing an 11% increase compared to the previous year.

The authority said that these projects align with its long-term plans to elevate Sharjah’s status as a premier destination for luxury and sustainable tourism. This is in line with the UAE’s national strategy, which aims to attract Dh450 billion in investments by 2031, with a particular focus on eco-tourism and the development of sustainable resorts that preserve the unique natural beauty and geography of their surrounding areas.