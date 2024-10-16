Sheraa provides a global platform for 22 startups at Expand North Star 2024

Sheraa’s pavilion at Expand North Star 2024. — Supplied photo

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) featured 22 startups across a multitude of sectors at Expand North Star 2024. The sectors included creative industries, edtech, advanced manufacturing, and sustainability, aligned with its newly formed Centers of Excellence (CoE).

As an integral component of GITEX Global, Expand North Star 2024 provided an ideal platform for Sheraa to assert itself as a driving force in cultivating a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem within Sharjah by convening a diverse cohort of startups, investors, and industry leaders to promote innovation, knowledge exchange, and strategic collaboration.

Leadership and engagement

Commenting on their presence at this year’s global event, Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa said: “Our participation at Expand North Star 2024 reaffirms Sheraa’s core mission of cultivating a supportive, growth-oriented community for startups to flourish in an evolving and progressive global market. By developing an ecosystem that prioritises collaboration and innovation, we simultaneously help to build impactful businesses while establishing a foundation for sustainable economic growth in the region.”

Providing an exclusive platform for startups and founders during Expand North Star, Sheraa was able to showcase the UAE’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem to a global audience, giving entrepreneurs a prime opportunity to forge new connections and expand their customer base. Eight of these startups, spearheaded by emerging young entrepreneurs, were showcased at the Sheraa Booth, with two startups rotating daily to maximize visibility and engagement over the four days. Ten established startups, including Alfredo Books, which offers interactive educational solutions; YHH, a leading product design and software development studio; and Jalebi, the world’s only inventory-first Restaurant Operating System; also received dedicated exposure throughout the event at the Sheraa Startup Booths allowing them to connect with investors and stakeholders while showcasing their innovative solutions. Additionally, in collaboration with Du, four standout ventures showcased at their pavilion, and were selected based on their alignment with Sheraa’s CoEs and their potential for scalability and impact. Strategic partnerships A key highlight was the signing of an MoU with Homegrown CPG, enhancing Sheraa’s Center of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing and supporting regional startups in the consumer products sector. Additionally, an LoI with StartupTN from India was signed at GITEX Global, strengthening inter-regional collaboration and focusing on promoting the S3 program and Access Sharjah Challenge and collaboration in events like the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival and the Global Startup Summit 2025.

Through its proactive engagement, Sheraa is effectively enhancing in the entrepreneurial landscape by fostering synergies among innovators, thought leaders, and investors, thus solidifying Sharjah’s position as an emerging hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.