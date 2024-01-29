Sharjah launches new brand logo and tourism campaign

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 10:57 AM Last updated: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 11:51 AM

Sharjah government on Sunday launched its new brand and a campaign, 'Your Sharjah', that gives a peek into the northern emirate’s successful growth over the past 52 years.

The new brand logo, showcasing windows in the design, depicts ample room for residents and visitors to explore and discover the tourist destinations and the fantastic things happening around the emirate.

“Sharjah has grown rapidly in the last 52 years since Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, led the emirate. And it was time to find a way to encompass all that with a new and modern brand. This identity is something that people can relate to. It is there with the tag line with the essence of our emirate which is ‘Your Sharjah’”, said Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Bin Khalid Al Qasimi, executive chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah.

A multi-departmental team from Sharjah government entities took part in the campaign to reach the new brand.

“There was a lot of hard work from a dedicated team to find a new logo and identity that showcases all the fantastic things happening in Sharjah as a tourism destination, as a thriving economy for investment for trade regionally and globally, and rich culture and heritage that we can discover in Sharjah,” Sheikh Fahim said, adding that “It is not easy to a develop a brand when Sharjah has so much history.”

Replying to a question whether the emirate's popular tagline, 'Smile, you're in Sharjah', still exists, he responded with a smile: "With the number of smiles that we have in Sharjah, it is very difficult not to say 'Smile you're in Sharjah'. If I add, it would be 'Smile, you're in your Sharjah' because the emirate has something for everybody – whether you are here to discover fantastic beaches, heritage, archaeological sites and educational institutes," he added.

