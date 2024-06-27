Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues $500 million sukuk

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 7:07 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 7:08 PM

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) successfully closed a $500 million sukuk in the international capital markets on Wednesday. The issuance received tremendous response from international investors, attracting orders that peaked at $1.5 billion, meaning that the issue was oversubscribed more than three times.

The sukuk has maturity of five years and was priced at spread of 105 basis points + five years US Treasuries. The sukuk will bear a profit rate of 5.25 per cent per annum with maturity on July 3, 2029. The bank was successfully able to tighten by 35 bps having announced initial price talk (IPTs) at 140 bps area due to the strong demand from international and Middle East investors.