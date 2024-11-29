Serving Success, One Story at a Time: McDonald's UAE shares Growth Stories this Eid Al Etihad

From crew members to corporate leaders, McDonald's UAE has been a springboard for countless individuals to discover their potential and build fulfilling lives

Ever wondered how a quick service restaurant became the ultimate success recipe for thousands in the UAE? As McDonald's UAE celebrates 30 delicious years in the country, they're serving up more than just iconic fries and Big Macs this Eid Al Etihad. This time, it's all about stories - heartwarming, inspiring, and as real as your favourite Happy Meal. These stories, much like the UAE's own journey, are a testament to a land of opportunity where dreams become reality.

Picture this: a delivery rider who climbed the Golden Arches to become a restaurant manager. Or a crew trainer who helped open the first McDonald's in the UAE and now leads as Director of Supply Chain. These aren't just employees; they're living proof of what makes both McDonald’s UAE and the nation itself so special - opportunity, growth, and a big, diverse family that thrives together.

Through a captivating series of short films available on the McDonald's UAE YouTube channel, the brand is spotlighting the inspiring stories of some remarkable employees. Each tale reflects the growth and opportunity McDonald's UAE has offered over the years, mirroring the UAE's own journey as a land of dreams.





Here's a taste of few standout heroes behind the golden arches:

Anoop: From Delivery Rider to Restaurant Manager

In December 2013, Anoop Kumar arrived in the UAE from Kerala, India, with a heart full of hope and a desire to change his life. Starting out as a delivery rider at McDonald's UAE, his dedication and stellar work ethic quickly earned him two performance awards.

But that was just the beginning. Anoop moved into the restaurant kitchen, where his passion for growth continued to shine. It was also the place where he met the love of his life - his wife. With relentless determination, Anoop achieved what no delivery rider in the UAE had done before: he climbed the ranks to become a restaurant manager. Today, Anoop is a role model for his colleagues, embodying how ambition and hard work can turn a dream into a reality.

Wissam: From Trainee to Vice President

Arriving in Sharjah in 1995, Wissam Maarouf, a young man from Syria, was awestruck by the UAE's ambition and scale. Beginning his McDonald's UAE career as a trainee, Wissam's relentless dedication and drive led him to achieve his dreams - not only advancing through the company but also providing for his family and creating a life filled with gratitude. Today, Wissam is the Vice President of McDonald's UAE, embodying a story of ambition fulfilled.

Zaldy: From Restaurant Staff to Director of Supply Chain

Rewind to December 1994, when a shy 19-year-old named Zaldy Villanueva moved to the UAE from the Philippines. Tasked with training the team that would open McDonald's UAE's first-ever restaurant at Dubai's Al Ghurair Centre, Zaldy showed exceptional leadership and drive from day one.

Nearly three decades later, Zaldy's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. The owner of the nickname "Mr. McDonald's" among his colleagues, this once-shy teen is now the charismatic Director of Supply Chain & Quality Assurance. His story is one of transformation, resilience, and a deep love for the UAE, where he’s built a life for himself and his family.

A Legacy of Growth and Opportunity

Ever since its founding, the UAE has been a land of opportunity - a place where people from all over the world come not just to live, but to create a life they love. For 30 years, McDonald's UAE has proudly mirrored this spirit, championing initiatives that reflect the nation's values and serving as a platform for individuals to realise their potential.

This Eid Al Etihad, McDonald's UAE invites everyone to witness these extraordinary stories through their inspiring campaign films. Beyond serving delicious meals, McDonald's UAE continues to serve as a catalyst for growth, creating success stories that resonate far beyond the Golden Arches.