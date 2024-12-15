Sav, Travelwings.com ink partnership

Sav, the UAE’s leading money management platform, has announced a strategic alliance with Travelwings.com, a leading online travel agency offering a diverse array of flights, holiday packages, hotel accommodations, car rentals and cruises worldwide.

Through this partnership, Sav reinforces its “Save Now, Buy Later” approach, encouraging users to plan financially responsible travel while avoiding the pitfalls of high-interest credit.

This collaboration allows Sav users to earn up to 7% value-back on travel bookings with Travelwings.com when they achieve their travel savings goals. It enhances Travelwings.com’s engagement with financially conscious travelers, optimizing inventory planning, and offering deeper insights into customer needs.

The UAE has seen nearly 40% rise over the past decade in individuals overleveraged on credit, with some paying interest rates of up to 30% on missed payments. Sav’s model offers a financially sustainable alternative, encouraging users to save in advance toward travel goals, enjoy debt-free vacations, and build disciplined savings habits with rewarding outcomes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Travelwings.com, to blend our innovative financial solutions with their exceptional travel offerings,” said Mithil Ajmera, Chief Operating Officer at Sav. “This collaboration not only rewards users for smart financial planning but also deepens engagement and loyalty for both brands. Together, we’re setting a new standard for responsible spending that benefits users now and in the future.” Users can visit the webpage featuring their desired travel package to access these benefits. Each package page includes the option to use Sav for savings. Users can fill in the required details and scan a QR code to create their travel savings goal. “Partnering with Sav allows us to provide a travel experience that aligns with our customers’ financial well-being,” said Albert Fernando, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Travelwings.com. “With Sav’s support, our customers can plan ahead, save, and enjoy exclusive benefits without incurring high-interest credit.”

As Sav and Travelwings.com continue to explore synergies, users can anticipate additional travel benefits and financial solutions that promote sustainable spending.