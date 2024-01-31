Samsung to expand lineup of AI-enabled devices

DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, speaks at the S24 launch. — Supplied photo

Samsung expects more of its flagship mobile devices, including the Fold and Flip series, to be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) by the first half of this year.

“For us at Samsung, the launch of the S24, the first AI-enabled smartphone, is as much a milestone as when we moved from feature phones to smartphones, or the introduction of the S Pen with the S series. So we’re very excited as the S24 is only the start of many future devices that will come,” Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, told Khaleej Times in an interview on the sidelines of the regional launch of the South Korean technology major’s flagship mobile device.

He stressed that the previous version of the device, the S23, was one of the company’s most successful launches. “Now we’re seeing a 42% increase year over year on pre-orders over the S23’s figures for the S24 in the Gulf,” he added.

DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “We are paving the way to a transformative future in mobile technology with Galaxy AI, where everyday experiences are elevated to extraordinary heights. The commitment to innovation is unmistakable in the Galaxy S24 Series, introducing groundbreaking features that set new standards in mobile technology. From communication to photography, this series redefines possibilities, offering an intelligent, immersive experience tailored to the diverse needs of our users. By building advanced capabilities in our new devices, we aspire to support the UAE’s vision to become one of the leading nations in AI by 2031.”

Samsung is increasingly making efforts to ensure its products are more sustainable. “We believe that it is our duty as a global leader on a global player to sustain the environment and to preserve it as much as we can. In our effort to do that, we’re using more and more recycled material and are introducing even new materials for the first time such as carbon on rare earth materials. In addition, one of the initiatives that Samsung has taken this year is to increase the lifespan and the user life user cycle of the flagship devices. And that’s why we’re committed to introducing seven years of security and operating system updates for the first time. We are confident that the S24 will be able to handle the future demands of the software update. And it’s another again statement to affirm and ensure our stand with nature and to protect our environment,” Fadi Abu Shamat said.