Salman Bin Ali receives ‘Best Realtor of the Decade’ award

New real estate platform seeks to provide personalised services

Salman Bin Ali, a leader in Dubai’s real estate, has won the “Best Realtor of the Decade” award.

Bin Ali, who is the CEO of DXBA.com, said: “This award is a reflection of my relentless drive and my commitment to reshaping the real estate industry. From a childhood dream of flying planes to becoming one of the most powerful voices in real estate, my journey has been about breaking barriers, setting new standards, and pushing beyond limits others thought impossible. I have an intimate knowledge of Dubai’s market, and I understand its pulse like no one else.”


Salman’s influence stretches far beyond the boundaries of Dubai. Recognized by Men’s Journal as one of the top entrepreneurs of 2023, Salman has consistently shown an unmatched ability to take on challenges with precision and turn them into extraordinary accomplishments. His awards, including ‘Top Agent in Luxury Homes’ and ‘Best Agent of the Year,’ bear testament to his impact, with billions in sales and properties spanning some of the world’s most prestigious locations—Monaco, France, London.

Salman’s latest venture, DXBA.com is a new platform that aims to rewrite the rules of real estate. Through personalized services and cutting-edge strategies, DXBA.com seeks to deliver a superior client experience.




