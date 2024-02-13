Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai selects Facilio’s IoT operations

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 1:52 PM

Royal Grammar School Guildford, Dubai (RGSGD) has partnered with Facilio and deployed their IoT-powered Connected CaFM platform to digitally transform their campus operations and deliver a world-class experience to students.

RGSGD is owned and funded by Cognita, a leading global schools’ group. Designed to be sustainable from day one, the 40,000 sqm. Dubai campus located within Majid Al Futtaim’s exciting new Tilal Al Ghaf development, is the first nearly Zero Energy School with a BREEAM sustainable building rating in the Middle East. As part of their ongoing modernisation drive, the institution has replaced their legacy facility management systems with Facilio’s Connected CaFM, a new-age, agile platform that centralises campus operations and enables seamless delivery of services.

Najeem Hameed, Manager of School Operations at RGSGD says, “Our institution has always been strongly focused on continued innovation and sustainability from the time of inception. When I took on the task of digitally transforming number of our facility management processes, I wanted an innovative solution that would streamline our processes - from asset, visitor and inventory management, to outsourced staff management.

“In the past, we had a number of processes and communication tools within, and across teams. However, with Facilio’s Connected CaFM solution, we now have one single source of information to track progress and view operational performance, providing us with clear oversight of the entire campus facilities and operations.”

“Globally, the quality of on-campus services is critical to higher enrolment & retention rates. However, most FM teams struggle to maintain high standards due to a heavy reliance on their complex legacy CaFM systems. Facilio’s Connected CaFM unifies all campus operations & maintenance in one place, offering more than just asset & record maintenance. Its IoT-led automation & real-time insights help FM teams drive service excellence from day one & focus all efforts on growing ROI and succeed in their core missions of delivering high-quality education,” says Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio.

Facilio works with many leading education institutions across the world, including Australia’s most prestigious college university, helping them to effortlessly manage facilities, enhance student safety and maximise campus ROI by leveraging the power of IoT.