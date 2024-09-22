Rorix Holdings and Adani Ports sign pact

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 5:06 PM

Rorix Holdings, the Abu Dhabi-based global trade facilitation and finance company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, India’s largest private multi-port operator.

This strategic partnership, inked during the recent UAE-India Business Forum, aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to integrate advanced technologies into their logistics and trading platforms and create synergies that will transform the commodities market ecosystem.