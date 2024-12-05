Rewardz celebrates four wins at Marketech 2024

Rewardz, a global leader in innovative digital reward and recognition solutions, announced its strong performance at the Marketech APAC’s Marketing Technology Awards 2024, earning recognition across four prestigious categories that underscore its excellence in customer engagement and loyalty, marketing technology, and client success partnerships.

The awards won by Rewardz include:

●Gold: Best Customer Engagement Platform

●Silver: Tech Customer Success Team of the Year

●Bronze: Best Customer Experience Platform

●Bronze: Tech Commercial Team of the Year

Rewardz’s flagship products, SPUR and CERRA, played a pivotal role in securing these accolades, by empowering organisations to deliver impactful initiatives that inspire loyalty and celebrate achievement.

A particularly momentous accomplishment is the gold Rewardz brought home in the hotly contested Best Customer Engagement Platform category, based on two implementations in the Middle East region for channel engagement and rewards for distributors - first of its kind in the region.

“At Rewardz, we believe recognition is more than just a gesture—it’s a strategic opportunity to create moments of joy and drive lasting success,” said Jaya Maru, CEO of Rewardz Middle East. “These awards reflect our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions for businesses, from SMBs to Fortune 500 companies. With a strong presence across the Middle East and APAC, we’re honored to partner with industry leaders to create meaningful, measurable engagement initiatives. We are honoured to receive 4 awards which showcase excellence across all facets of our business - Sales, customer success and technology while exemplifying the effectiveness of our solutions, and teams and in turn create measurable impact for our clients on a global level.”