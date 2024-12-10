Reserve Bank of India’s recent decision to boost FCNR deposit rates

The Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai. — Reuters file

Question: I have some surplus funds which I wish to remit to India. I need your advice whether the deposit should be placed in foreign currency deposit with banks in India or in Rupee denominated deposits. Is the tax treatment in respect of the interest earned different under the two schemes?

ANSWER: You have the option to open a Foreign Currency Non-Resident Account or a rupee denominated deposit account. The main advantage of the foreign currency deposit in India is that the funds will remain in the same currency throughout the period of the deposit and the interest earned will also be in the same foreign currency. The advantage of the FCNR(B) deposit is that you do not suffer the risk of exchange loss which is likely to rise as the rupee has been showing weak trends in the past few months. Therefore, when you withdraw your foreign currency deposit with the interest thereon, you will get the same amount as earlier deposited without suffering any erosion in your investment.

Further, with effect from December 6, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India has permitted Indian banks to offer higher rates of interest on foreign currency deposits. For deposits with maturity of one to three years, the rate of interest will be 400 basis points more than the alternative reference rate. For deposits of three to five years, the interest rate will be 500 basis points in addition to the alternative reference rate. This has made FCNR deposits extremely attractive. The higher rate of interest will remain in place upto March 31, 2025. On the other hand, if you place your funds in a rupee account designated as Non-Resident External account, you will be bearing the risk of exchange loss when you withdraw the funds if the rupee depreciates at the time of withdrawal. Interest on FCNR deposits as well as on NRE accounts is totally free of tax under section 10(4)(ii) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Question: I am a tax payer in India and have a permanent account number. I have been told that the PAN card may now be replaced with an electronic version. Being resident in the Gulf, how will I receive the same? I also wish to make some corrections in respect of my personal details. Kindly advise.

ANSWER: The Indian Government has decided to make the permanent account number the common business identifier for all digital systems of government agencies. Currently there is a database of 780 million PAN card holders. It has been decided that the physical card will be replaced with an electronic version. The electronic process will eliminate cases where tax payers have more than one permanent account number. Please note that it is not necessary to make any application as the electronic version will be sent to every card holder by email. If you wish to make any corrections or update any information, like your mobile number, address or e-mail id, you can avail of the Aadhaar-based online facility for such updation or correction before the electronic card is received by you. After the electronic card is received, the updating or corrections can be made online. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has released a paper on frequently asked questions (FAQs) which is available on the website of the income-tax department. H. P. Ranina is a practising lawyer, specialising in corporate and tax laws of India. Question: While the infrastructure sector in India has made rapid advances, the quality of roads and expressways needs to be improved as I recently found when I made a journey between Mumbai and Surat. Are foreign players entering this space so that quality infrastructure is established? ANSWER: Most of the infrastructure development pertaining to roads and expressways is undertaken by Indian companies. However, this may change in the near future as India is proposing to enter into an agreement with the British Government to encourage U.K. based enterprises to invest in sectors like roads, highways and renewables. Major engineering companies with global experience in infrastructure projects are likely to invest in India and provide their expertise initially as project managers. There will be a two-year agreement between the two countries which is likely to culminate in a long term partnership to fulfill the growing infrastructure requirement in India. Most international companies insist on a strong regulatory framework to make the infrastructure investment sustainable which is now likely to happen under the India-UK Partnership Initiative. A few global players are willing to invest funds as soon as the regulatory framework is put in place. To make infrastructure projects financially viable, the entire capital expenditure incurred on the project is allowed as a deduction from the profits under section 35AD of the Income tax Act. After the agreement between India and the UK is entered into, three major projects will get underway in the roads and infrastructure space. Therefore, it is expected that the quality of these projects executed by global firms will meet world class standards.

