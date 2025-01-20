Reportage Group unveils R. Hills: The first project under its signature “R.” line

Strategically located minutes away from Downtown Dubai, R. Hills offers a serene retreat surrounded by greenery.

Reportage Group, a leading UAE real estate developer, has officially launched R. Hills, its first premium residential project under the signature “R.” line. Located in Dubai Land, R. Hills offers 902 residential units, ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms.

The launch event included a panel discussion moderated by Sara Satari, during which Andrea Nucera, Managing Director of Reportage Group, shared insights into the “R.” brand and the distinctive qualities that make R. Hills a standout in Dubai’s competitive real estate landscape.

Nucera highlighted the remarkable momentum of Dubai’s real estate market, driven by increasing investor interest, particularly from international buyers. “The UAE’s thriving real estate sector aligns seamlessly with our vision to develop projects that combine timeless design with innovative functionality,” he remarked.

Andrea Nucera with Sara Satari during the panel discussion

R. Hills reflects the essence of the “R.” brand — a balance of elegance, practicality, and sustainability. Its spacious designs, premium finishes, and thoughtful layouts cater to the aspirations of modern families. “This project exemplifies our commitment to delivering signature developments that are not only visually striking but also foster a sense of community and well-being,” Nucera added. Strategically located minutes away from Downtown Dubai, R. Hills offers a serene retreat surrounded by greenery, while providing easy access to the city’s vibrant pulse. With its world-class amenities and focus on sustainability, R. Hills is designed to support a balanced, active lifestyle. Nucera emphasized the investment potential of R. Hills, citing its prime location, timeless appeal, and the enduring growth of Dubai’s real estate market. “R. Hills represents an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a premium property that blends exclusivity with connectivity,” he said.

The launch event also celebrated a milestone for Reportage Group, with sales surpassing Dh560 million, a record achievement for the company. Looking ahead, Reportage plans to expand the “R.” brand with additional signature projects.