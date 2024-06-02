Redefining luxury interior design in Dubai

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 4:56 PM

Dubai’s thriving real estate market has spurred growth in ancillary sectors as well. Antonovich Group, a premier interior design and fit-out company, offers a comprehensive suite of services including conceptual architectural design, interior curations, exceptional fit-out, and landscape design services. Their influence stretches across Dubai and all over the UAE, as well as in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, USA, India and Africa.

They source fabrics from France, Turkey, and Italy, providing bespoke furniture and décor, all carefully curated under expert supervision.

Founded in 2010, Antonovich Group has blossomed into a fully integrated practice providing structural, architectural, interior design, value engineering, fit-out, and project management services for prestigious construction projects. The company’s team of highly qualified architects, engineers, and project managers are dedicated to not just meeting but surpassing client expectations, consistently delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget. With more and more home and business owners who wish to be involved in the development of their home or space, Antonovich Group’s philosophy emphasizes complete transparency and professional integrity, fostering strong working relationships with clients throughout the design and construction phases. This approach ensures total client satisfaction upon project completion, reinforcing their reputation as a trusted partner in luxury design.

With headquarters in Dubai and branches in Riyadh, Miami, and London, Antonovich Group offers bespoke design services across the UAE, USA, Europe, and Africa. The company has earned a reputation of catering successfully to high-profile clients, including world leaders and royal families. Just a glimpse at their projects, which include presidential palaces, exquisite residences of royal families and multi-level properties around the world, will reflect a harmonious blend of opulence and timeless elegance. Their sacred attention to detail and innovative design approach sets them apart as leaders in luxury interior design and architecture.

One of the most recent masterful executions of the Antonovich Group is the World Islands Villa in Dubai. Antonovich Group’s full project implementation of the World Islands Villa in Dubai epitomizes luxury and innovation. This extraordinary project features state-of-the-art architectural villa design, including unique underwater bedrooms and bathrooms that offer an unparalleled marine experience. The villa boasts world-class interior and exterior design, meticulously crafted to reflect elegance and sophistication. At the helm is Katrina Antonovich who leads with an inherent style aesthetic. “Every project we undertake is more than just a creation; it is a masterpiece resonating with enduring luxury,” says Katrina, who is CEO and Chief Designer of Antonovich Group. Dubai’s Design Philosophy is in a constant state of evolution, with designers pushing the boundaries to create interiors that are not only visually stunning but also culturally rich, sustainable, and technologically advanced. Antonovich Group stands at the forefront of this evolving landscape.

“At Antonovich Group, our mission is to transform visions into reality through unparalleled craftsmanship and innovative design,” says Antonovich. “We believe in creating spaces that not only embody luxury but also enhance functionality and comfort. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in every project, as we strive to surpass our clients’ expectations and deliver masterpieces of timeless elegance.”