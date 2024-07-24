Unofficial notes imported or printed locally; money spent on public works in east after floods, say sources
Zimaya Properties, a boutique property developer has unveiled Belle Reve, their latest residential project in the District 15 of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).
Belle Reve, a five-floor residential tower, offers 187 en-suite premium apartments. The project includes a range of housing options from studio apartments to 1-bed, 2-bed and 3-bed. Belle Reve features high terraces, outdoor living spaces, and a range of modern amenities. The project, valued at approximately more than Dh215 million, has already begun with ground digging and promises to deliver by 2026.
Zimaya Properties has produced a series of accomplished townhouses in Furjan. In their latest project, residents will have access to a semi-sized Olympic pool, children's play area, fully-equipped gym, organic greenhouse, walking track, outdoor cinema, Table Tennis court, EV chargers, and a clubhouse, making it a unique offering in the area.
The strategic location of JVC ensures exclusivity and connectivity, with the upcoming metro station project enhancing accessibility. This prime spot places residents within close proximity to Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, nearby schools, the FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel, and much more.
Additionally, this strategically positioned development promises significant value appreciation over time. Its prime location, combined with high-quality construction and thoughtful design, ensures that Belle Reve is not just a desirable place to live but also a lucrative investment opportunity.
The recent launch event attracted celebrities like Hania Amir and Lojain Omran, along with key real estate figures.
A representative from Zimaya Properties stated: “Belle Reve defines our commitment to providing more than just homes but a way of life. We stand proud of the amenities that we have boarded on the project that not only caters to fitness but caters to a social living . The designer boutique finishes are evident at our show apartment located in Zimaya Sales Gallery in Business Bay, Bay Square.”
