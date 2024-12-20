UAE: Why property buyers with a mortgage should have term insurance?

Property buyers in the UAE who opt for a mortgage, should take term insurance, an industry executive has said. This provides an additional layer of security to the lender and the borrower’s family, the executive added.

As demand for off-plan property in Dubai and the UAE has been growing exponentially, the number of term life insurance buyers is also on the rise.

In November, Dubai’s property market recorded 12,543 transactions, an 18 per cent increase from the same period last year, with total sales value reaching Dh30.5 billion. Off-plan sales continued to dominate the market, accounting for 60 per cent of all Dubai sales transactions, a 35 per cent increase year-on-year with a total value of Dh15.8 billion.

Ayman Youssef, managing director of Coldwell Banker, said mortgage lenders often require life insurance because it serves as a safety net to ensure that the loan can be repaid if the borrower passes away.

“Life insurance provides a payout that can cover the outstanding mortgage balance, reducing the risk of financial loss for the lender. It ensures that your loved ones aren’t burdened with repaying the mortgage or facing the risk of losing the home. For high-value mortgages, life insurance adds a new layer of security for both the lender and the borrower’s family,” said Youssef.

Both expatriates and Emirati property buyers must have term life insurance when opting for a mortgage from a bank.

“Some policies, like mortgage protection insurance, are specifically designed for this purpose, but you can often use any term life insurance policy to meet the requirement,” he added.

However, term life insurance is not required by developers.

In addition, lenders in some countries or with certain types of mortgages may require borrowers to have life insurance as a loan condition.

Demand on the rise

With the rise in property sales and mortgages, Avinash Babur, founder and CEO of Insurancemarket.ae, said individuals purchasing property are often required to have a term life insurance policy linked to the mortgage. “This segment has contributed significantly to the growing uptake of term life insurance, as it ensures financial protection for lenders and borrowers alike. This trend is particularly prominent among expatriates seeking to secure their families’ future while investing in property,” said Babur.

He added that the primary buyers of term insurance in the UAE are individuals and families.

Avinash Babur “Companies in the UAE typically prioritise offering health insurance, as it is a regulatory requirement, and therefore, they do not proactively focus on purchasing term insurance for their employees. Individual policies are the preferred option as they provide tailored coverage that meets personal needs and offers greater financial security for families,” he said. What is premium? Ayman Youssef of Coldwell Banker added that the premium for life insurance tied to a mortgage of Dh1 million depends on several factors, including the age of the borrower as younger individuals generally pay lower premiums, pre-existing health conditions may increase premiums, and tenure of the loan. For a healthy non-smoker in their 30s or 40s, it costs approximately Dh1,200–Dh2,000 annually for a 20-year term with coverage of Dh1 million. ALSO READ: UAE: Demand for term life insurance for youth growing amid health concerns Dubai property transactions to grow 30% by end of 2024 amid record-breaking sales, prices