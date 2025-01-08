UAE: Sharjah slashes property registration fee during real estate exhibition

File photo

Investors and end-users looking to buy and sell properties in Sharjah will get a 50 per cent discount on government fees during the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition – Acres 2025.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said buyers and sellers will pay only two per cent instead of four per cent registration and transaction fee during the exhibition, which will run from January 22 to 25 at Sharjah Expo Centre.

He added that the exhibition is expanding every year due to the regulations around freehold and a 50 per cent discount in registration fees for buying and selling of properties during the four-day exhibition.

“These kinds of offers attract new investors, end-users and exhibitors. Sharjah has seen launches of so many new projects by Arada, Alif, IFA and others that didn’t exist before. Demand has also increased after freehold was introduced in Sharjah a few years ago,” said Al Suwaidi.

Jamal Al Shawish, head of sales and marketing at IFA Hotels and Resorts, said the Sharjah Executive Council’s (SEC) decision to reduce the sale and purchase fees for transactions that will be executed at Acres 2025 will play a pivotal role in encouraging more companies to invest in Sharjah.

Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), revealed that the previous edition of the exhibition witnessed a significant increase in the number of registered transactions, with the value of real estate deals recorded during the exhibition exceeding Dh1.4 billion.

He stressed that this offers substantial benefits gained by all participants, prompting the Organising Committee to expand the exhibition space this year to meet the rising demand from real estate companies eager to participate. The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition – Acres is set to mark its largest edition this year with record participation of more than 110 exhibitors, representing major real estate development and investment companies and top-tier property developers from across the UAE and the region, alongside first-time participants. Organised by SCCI and SRERD, the exhibition spans an area of 10,000 square meters and will showcase a variety of projects and investment opportunities in the real estate sector, covering residential, commercial, and industrial properties, land parcels, and hotel and hospitality development projects – completed or under construction.