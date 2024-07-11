UAE rains: Free repairs for 4,500 storm-hit homes completed

File photo

A total of 4,500 homes, which were damaged in record rains in April, were repaired for free until the end of June, said Emaar Properties.

The Dubai-based developer offered free repairs for all residential units within its communities after the UAE saw the heaviest rain in 75 years, resulting in major damage to some of the communities in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

Downtown Dubai, Emaar South, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Marina and The Valley are some of the communities under Emaar.

Other major developers, such as MAG and Damac Properties, have also announced free repairs to rain-hit homes.

In June, the Dubai Government announced an integrated project to develop a rain drainage network in the emirate for Dh30 billion, boosting the drainage system by 700 per cent and covering all areas of the emirate.

8,400 units delivered in H1

Emaar Properties launched 30 projects in the first half of 2024, selling 8,400 units in the first six months of 2024, an increase of 56 per cent.

The UAE’s largest developer said some of its projects, including Address Residences Zabeel and Palace Residences Dubai Hills Estate, sold 2,500 units each in just seven days. The company awarded 50 construction contracts worth Dh8.7 billion in January-June 2024.

“Our performance in H1 2024 shows Emaar’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. We are not just managing businesses; we are shaping legacies and transforming communities for a prosperous future,” Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, said during the mid-year internal staff rally, a quarterly gathering where the leadership reviews and shares company's operational performance with the staff.