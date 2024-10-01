UAE: Radisson announces expansion with 30 new hotels, resorts in region

Lawsuits from sellers of Amazon and Flipkart can potentially delay the investigation process
Global hospitality player Radisson Hotel Group is expanding its footprint in the Middle East region with 30 properties and over 5,100 keys under development as regional tourism stays strong.
“The Middle East remains a key focus with almost 90 hotels open or under construction. We thank our partners and owners for their continued trust in our 10 relevant brands and we look forward to further forging strong partnerships and creating a positive impact in the communities we serve," said Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group.
The regional tourism has been growing steadily after the pandemic. However escalating tension between Israel and Lebanon could impact the tourism and hospitality sector in the region.
Radisson currently has 58 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in operation in the region, totalling 12,704 keys. In 2024 so far, the group has signed and opened 10 new hotels and serviced apartments, representing 1,500 keys across the region, further consolidating its presence in the Middle East.
It also plans to introduce its brand's art’otel as well as Prize by Radisson in partnership with key strategic investors.
Art’otel offers an arts-inspired concept, where each property showcases the work of a signature artist. These properties not only cater to travellers but also serve as vibrant social hubs for local communities. Through close collaboration with leading investors, Radisson aims to fast-track the roll-out of this lifestyle brand in key cities.
During the first half of 2024, the Group achieved substantial global growth, with over 130 new signings and openings in key markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific.
The hotelier has signed up with partners in Al Ahsa, Hail, Madinah, and a third Radisson Collection property in Riyadh. With 29 hotels in operation and 17 hotels under development, it is actively working to reach its goal of operating 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia by 2030, positioning it as a key player in the Kingdom’s growing tourism and hospitality sector while contributing to economic diversification and job creation. More signings and openings will be announced soon across the GCC.
