UAE: Kasco Developments to invest Dh1.2 billion in new projects

From left: Kasco Developments’ head of engineering Haider Al Mansouri; CEO Issa Abdul Rahman; chairman Mustafa Al Kaissi; COO Marwan Al Kaissi; and CFO Ramzi Batchoun. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 7:38 PM

Kasco Developments on Thursday said it would invest Dh1.2 billion in three new projects in UAE to cash in on the thriving local property market.

The developer, which has already delivered projects such as Waves Tower, Kasco Residence, Kasco Tower, and Gulf Oasis, will focus particularly on the Business Bay and Al Jaddaf areas.

“Kasco Developments will differentiate itself in Dubai’s soaring market by prioritising client well-being and an inspiring living experience. Its philosophy, captured by the slogan Inspire Your Soul, goes beyond traditional opulence, blending design, functionality, and an inspiring atmosphere,” said Mustafa Al Kaissi, chairman of Kasco Developments.