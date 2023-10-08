UAE: Hospitality sector leading RAK economy

File photo

Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality sector is garnering attraction of not just the tourists but the developers and hotel management firms as well. It is already home to the world’s top brands and the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Resort is definitely the jewel in the crown of the emirate’s hospitality sector.

Hospitality is in fact, leading the emirate’s economy.

In the coming few years, it is estimated that the number of keys in the emirate will reach 15,000 by 2027, as it aims to attract 3 million tourists by 2030.

“Within the UAE’s already accelerating tourism and hospitality growth, Ras Al Khaimah exhibits promising prospects as a strong tourist destination. The emirate’s hospitality sector has been expanding steadily, aligning with its ambitious goal of attracting three million tourists by 2030. Its strategic proximity to Dubai also enables tourists to seamlessly combine visits to both destinations,” said Doris Greif, VP of luxury and lifestyle, MEA, IHG Hotels and Resorts.

The northern emirate’s potential as a leading player in hospitality and tourism is underscored by its natural beauty, cultural attractions, adventure tourism, luxury amenities, robust investor confidence, and commitment to sustainability. These diversified offerings, going beyond the sun-and-sand model, will attract a broad range of travellers regionally and internationally. Additionally, the emirate is actively investing in infrastructure development, including road networks and airports, to improve accessibility. This further positions it for substantial growth and international recognition within the global tourism landscape.

“Ras Al Khaimah is a destination that has seen increased interest from tourists, and we are committed to serving this market effectively. We are aware of the evolving landscape, and we will make informed decisions based on the market dynamics and the preferences of our guests,” Greif added.

