UAE: Dh332.4 million worth property transactions recorded in Sharjah’s central, eastern regions in Q1

Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department on Tuesday said the number of transactions in central and eastern regions’ four areas of the emirate Al-Dhaid, Khor Fakkan, Dibba Al-Hisn, and Kalba reached 6,732, with a total area of 10.1 million square feet during the first quarter of 2024.
It said the transaction value reached Dh332.4 million.
“Over the past years, the real estate sector in the Central and Eastern regions witnessed a continuous development which offered promising opportunities. In addition, the two regions enjoy special attention of the government with the launch of many real estate development projects, especially in the tourism sector, which attracted investors within and outside UAE,” said Omar Al-Mansouri, director of the Branches Department at Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.
Al-Mansouri revealed that the transaction volume in the four branches represented 3.3 per cent of Sharjah’s real estate. The total cash transaction value in the Al-Dhaid branch reached Dh146.2 million, Dh114.8 million in the Khor Fakkan branch, Dh62 million in Kalba and Dh9.3 million in Dibba Al-Hisn.
Al-Dhaid recorded 126 transactions, 87 in Khor Fakkan, 34 in Kalba and 10 in Dibba Al-Hisn.
The four branches carried out 143 mortgage transactions, with a total value of Dh130.3 million.
