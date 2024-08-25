UAE: 5-star-hotel amenities being offered at new residential projects

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 11:54 AM Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 11:56 AM

Amenities that match 5-star hotels are becoming a common feature among new residential projects in the UAE.

Location is definitely a key factor in buying property anywhere in the world, but amenities also play a critical role, especially in advanced cities like Dubai where residents look for villas and towers that are equipped with modern features and facilities that meet their lifestyle needs.

These amenities play an important role in influencing buyers to make a decision, as well as dictating the prices of properties in the projects.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

To meet growing demand, developers are incorporating amenities into podium levels, rooftops, and dedicated floors, making the most of every available space.

“We have also noted a rise in developers incorporating luxurious amenities as the norm across almost all new launches. A common trend noted across developers launching new projects across Dubai is that a majority are looking to add in new amenities such as private cinemas, gaming arenas.

"They are also looking to add outdoor areas such as BBQ spots, padel courts, or any sports courts to incorporate health and wellness as part of the amenities offered,” said Liam Chase, senior developer property consultant at Allsopp & Allsopp Group.

He highlighted that there is a much bigger push on health and wellness with more focus on gyms, studios, and tranquil spaces for meditation. "In general, developers are trying to make properties with amenities that feature a brief escape from the city life,” he added.

According to Chase, one amenity that is gaining significant attention from buyers and tenants is the padel court. He underlined that noticing the trend of rising demand for amenities, some developers have begun highlighting the number of amenities offered in their developments as their main selling point.

“It is important to note that what we are seeing is a growing trend. There are still investors who prefer simplicity or are focused solely on capitalising on Dubai’s growth, putting less importance on the overall development offerings," he explained.

Amenities influence buyers, prices

"Amenities significantly influence property buyers' choices. In fact, numerous studies and surveys indicate that a well-planned range of amenities can be a decisive factor for potential buyers when choosing a property.

"Properties with desirable amenities tend to see higher demand and, consequently, higher property values. A study by the National Association of Realtors found that 81 per cent of buyers considered neighbourhood amenities a ‘very important’ factor in their decision-making process,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Properties.

Quoting a survey, he pointed out that nearly 9 out of 10 – 87 per cent – of homebuyers are willing to pay more for a home in a community that offers amenities that align with their lifestyle needs.

“Families, especially those with children, place a high value on amenities that promote health, safety, and recreation. According to a Zillow report, 62 per cent of buyers with children said that access to parks and recreational facilities was a top priority,” he added.

Danube Properties provides over 40 amenities in its projects, including an infinity pool, jacuzzi, aquatic gym, cricket pitch, trampoline area, wall climbing, basketball court, badminton, cabana seating, kids daycare with nanny service, arcade zone, table tennis room, jogging track, snooker zone, bowling centre, doctor on call, a business Centre and more.

“A well-rounded set of amenities can significantly boost a property’s appeal and value, making it a key factor in buyers' decisions,” he highlighted.

Sean McCauley, CEO of Devmark, told Khaleej Times that amenities significantly influence property buyers’ decisions, especially in markets like Dubai, where the expectation is not just for a home but for a lifestyle.

“With the emirate’s status as a premier luxury tourist destination, buyers seek an opulent lifestyle with residential options that mirror upscale hotels, complete with pools and concierge services. Our analysis reveals that residents seek homes that seamlessly integrate amenities into their daily routines, eliminating the need for costly memberships and time-consuming commutes,” he said.

As remote or flexible work becomes more prevalent, McCauley elaborated that this increases the demand for homes that facilitate a work-from-home lifestyle.

“Families also seek residences that provide family-friendly features such as children’s play areas and proximity to schools. This setup not only enables busy professionals to effectively work from home if they choose but also allows them to maximise quality time with family or engage in leisure activities. For instance, developments that offer state-of-the-art fitness centres, spa facilities, and on-site dining and shopping deliver a high level of convenience and luxury that attracts discerning buyers,” he added.

Prices increase as developers add more amenities

Amenity-rich residences indeed come at a cost. Direct expenses, such as the construction of swimming pools, resident lounges, cinemas, and golf simulator might drive developers to increase property prices.

“Developers might need to purchase larger land plots to accommodate extensive amenities like crystal lagoons or tennis courts. There’s also the opportunity cost of not selling units in the space occupied by these amenities. For example, the floor area dedicated to a resident’s lounge, gym, and cinema could otherwise be sold as additional units.

"The increase in costs varies significantly depending on the project’s scale and the specific amenities included. For instance, a tower with 400 units can spread the cost of amenities over more units compared to a 200-unit tower, making it challenging to provide a precise percentage,” explained Sean McCauley.

According to Rizwan Sajan, it’s common for developers to raise unit prices when they introduce new amenities.

“However, we take a different approach. We don't increase our prices based on the amenities offered. Instead, we focus on providing added value without passing the cost on to our buyers, ensuring that you get the most for your investment.”