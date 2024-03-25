The emergence of ESG in Middle East Real Estate

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 5:33 PM

The Middle East real estate industry is experiencing a paradigm shift where environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations are becoming increasingly significant. Leading realty players are thoughtfully integrating ESG principles into their operating models. This strategy is redefining the region's urban landscapes and shaping the future of the industry.

Incorporating ESG factors into investment decisions was first introduced by the United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan in January 2004. He invited leading financial institutions to develop guidelines for incorporating ESG issues into capital markets. This initiative laid the groundwork for the principles for responsible investment (PRI) launched in 2006 and the sustainable stock exchange Initiative (SSEI) in 2007. These initiatives marked the formal beginning of ESG investing, aiming to align financial decisions with sustainable practices and societal well-being.

The UNGC encourages businesses to voluntarily commit to its principles, which include considerations for environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and good governance. It serves as a framework for businesses to align their operations with internationally recognised principles and contribute to sustainable development goals.

ESG integration in real estate businesses globally began as a response to growing awareness of environmental and social issues, coupled with increasing investor and consumer demand for responsible and ethical practices. As climate change concerns escalated, stakeholders recognized the need for sustainable development in the built environment.

Regulatory pressures, such as green building standards and disclosure requirements, also spurred ESG adoption. The financial benefits of ESG, including risk mitigation, cost savings, and enhanced property values, incentivized real estate companies to incorporate ESG principles into their operations. This convergence of factors propelled the evolution of ESG as a fundamental aspect of real estate business strategies worldwide.

However, implementing ESG practices into procurement procedures can be a challenging task, particularly when introducing significant changes to the existing business processes. There may be internal and supplier opposition to the changes. To lay the foundation for a long-term sustainability journey, it is crucial to first identify the gaps within one's own system, particularly in terms of data quality. It is also essential to prioritize strengthening internal capabilities and processes.

In a region where rapid economic growth has sometimes come at the expense of environmental degradation and social inequality, introducing ESG principles requires a concerted effort to drive change.

Digitalization or digital transformation is crucial for the construction industry. It not only helps to improve current performance and standardize future processes but also facilitates the mitigation of environmental impact. Buildings contribute substantially to global energy consumption, water usage, and greenhouse gas emissions. Leveraging technology enables the integration of environmental sustainability from the project's inception. Carbon impact measurement tools aid in pre-construction assessments, facilitating emission reduction strategies during project execution.

Deloitte, in its ESG Trends in Construction 2022 report, predicts a rise in the use of digital twins (a virtual model of a physical object) and scenario modelling to evaluate decarbonization solutions. This emphasizes the growing expectation for ESG credentials and innovation in project planning stages.

Aldar Properties is leading the charge by finalizing data baselines and developing a robust Net Zero Action Plan. From enhancing customer satisfaction scores and investing in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to increasing UAE nationals in its corporate workforce and implementing energy management retrofit projects, the company is demonstrating its holistic approach to sustainability.

Prioritizing sustainability significantly reduces the carbon footprint of projects, contributing to the preservation of our planet's natural resources. Rapid economic growth has enhanced the region's economic development, but it is time to prioritize sustainable development and ensure a better future for all.

The writer is chairman & MD, India and CMD Middle East Project Leaders, Colliers.