Tabeer allocates Dh1 billion for 2024 inventory expansion

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 4:58 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 5:01 PM

Since its rebranding in November last year, Tabeer Developments, has rapidly drawn out expansion plans. The company has allocated Dh1 billion in inventory to be launched in 2024.

Last week, the developer launched its new residential project Parkside Boulevard, an addition to Tabeer’s affordable luxury portfolio of upscale residential developments. The leadership team has recently broken ground for Parkside Boulevard which is coming up in Arjan in Q4 2026 and will be perfectly suited for family living.

Founded in 2014, Tabeer Developments today has a real estate portfolio that spans across thriving community areas like International City, Dubai Sports City, Arjan, JVC.

“We are in a new chapter in our real estate journey and immensely proud to have achieved significant success not only in terms of sales but also as a trusted partner that believes in building legacies. Delivering on time, offering quality and innovation, has been instrumental in driving our success and customer satisfaction,” said Naveed Godil, Chairman of Tabeer Developments.

Over the last decade, Tabeer Developments have delivered three successful projects in the city - Dragon Views and Tabeer 1 in International City and V2 in Dubai Sports City. Further ramping up their portfolio last year, Tabeer Development is all set to handover 48 Parkside in Arjan and 99 Park Place in JVC this year. “Our projects are not just buildings; they are vibrant communities designed to foster a sense of belonging and well-being. We believe in creating holistic living experiences that go beyond just bricks and mortar,” said Arsalan Pirani, Managing Director of Tabeer Developments.

Parkside Boulevard will be a mixed-use property with 6 retail spaces and 165 apartments including studios (441 sq ft), one bedroom starting from 779 sq ft)and 2 bedroom apartments (starting from 1267 sq ft) - catering to all sizes of nuclear families. From the striking architectural design which is as sustainable as it is aesthetic with its panoramic windows spanning from the floor to the ceiling and glass elevators, to the careful consideration of high-quality materials and finishings, this tower promises to be a striking addition to the thriving community of Arjan. Offering the best of amenities including concierge services, wellbeing havens, kids areas and recreational zones with well-planned layouts, Parkside Boulevard brings exceptional value per square foot and therefore favourable returns on investments for buyers and investors. Priced competitively, Parkside Boulevard will offer excellent value for money, with studio apartments starting from Dh640,000, one-bedroom apartments from Dh1.05 million, and two-bedroom apartments from Dh1.5 million.