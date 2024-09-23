Sharjah Ruler issues new rental law, lease contracts must be ratified within 15 days

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 2:20 PM

Landlords in Sharjah are obliged to ratify rental contracts within 15 days of issuance as per a new leasing law issued by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council.

If the landlord refuses to ratify the lease contract within the period specified, the tenant shall request the judge of urgent matters to compel the landlord to ratify it.

If the lease contract is not certified by the municipality or the authorities it authorises, an administrative fine shall be imposed on the lessor, as determined by the executive regulations of this law, in addition to the certification fees due.