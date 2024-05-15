Sharjah records Dh1.7 billion in real estate transactions during April

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 7:48 PM Last updated: Wed 15 May 2024, 7:57 PM

Sharjah recorded 1,632 real estate transactions in April worth Dh1.7 billion in April, according to Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The data reflected the growing confidence in Sharjah real estate, the attractiveness of its investment environment, and the continuous development. The emirate has proven itself to be one of the most attractive global destinations for investors.

In detail, the statistical report showed that the total number of transactions during April, 579 were sales transactions, representing 35.5 per cent of the total numbers. As for mortgage transactions, it reached 197, representing 12.1 per cent of the total transactions, with a total value of Dh402.2 million. The remaining transactions amounted to 856, representing 52.4 per cent of the total transactions.

Sales transactions took place in 89 areas distributed across various cities and regions of Sharjah. These properties included residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural lands. As for the type of traded real estate, there were 253 lands, 185 units in towers, and 141 transactions for built-in lands.

The total number of sales transactions in the city of Sharjah reached 527, with the highest number of sales transactions in Muwailah Commercial area with 114 transactions, followed by Rawdat Al-Qart area with 55, Al Khan area with 45, and Hoshi with 32 transactions.

In terms of value, Muwailah commercial topped the list, with a trading volume of Dh168.4 million, followed by Al Saja’a Industrial (Dh75.1 million), Tilal (Dh66.5 million), and Hoshi (Dh48.6 million).

In the Eastern and Central regions, the total number of sales transactions reached 50, most of which were in Al Madina Al Qasimia with 18 transactions, which was also the highest region in terms of cash trading value, which amounted to Dh14.2 million.

