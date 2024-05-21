Revealed: 15 Dubai areas where millionaires are buying homes

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 2:52 PM Last updated: Tue 21 May 2024, 3:11 PM

New posh communities may have been gaining popularity in Dubai but three staple neighbourhoods remain on top of millionaires' list: Dubai Marina, Downtown and Business Bay.

These three prime residential areas where millionaires are buying properties, said a new study released on Tuesday.

Millionaires from new markets are now flocking to Dubai to cash in on lower prices and high growth, according to the annual survey conducted by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank.

Based on a survey of 217 respondents from 11 countries with a value of $20 million, it found that the US, China, Canada, UK and India are the top markets from where millionaires plan to buy property in Dubai.

These areas are among the top 15 places where millionaires are placing their bets when it comes to buying prime property, according to Knight Frank’s Destination Dubai 2024:

Dubai South/Expo City

Dubai Canal

Dubai Hills Estate

Palm Jumeirah

Emirates Hills

Jumeirah Bay Island

Jumeirah Gulf Estates

World Island

Al Qudra

Tilal Al Ghaf

Emaar South

Faisal Durrani, partner and head of research at Knight Frank, said the emirate's prime residential market price grew by 18.2 per cent in the first quarter. It is projected to grow 5 per cent for the entire year, making it the third fastest globally, behind Auckland and Mumbai.

“Appetite for investing in Dubai is still exceptionally high. Uber-wealthy continues to target Dubai for a second home," Durrani said.

"Around 56 per cent want to purchase units that are completed or newly built while just 14 per cent are interested in an off-plan market. This is an interesting connotation for the market which has seen so many off-plan project launches in the last 18 months. It means 56 per cent of people don’t want to wait for the property handover. They want to move in now and we saw a sharp decrease in the number of ready homes available for sale,” he added.

Dubai maintained its lead as it achieved 431 deals of $10 million-plus last year, followed by London (240) and New York (211).

Homes close to green spaces are a hit