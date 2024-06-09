Peak Summit Development launches Tower C at The Orchard Place in Dubai's JVC

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 5:09 PM

Private developer Peak Summit Development has launched the second phase of its The Orchard Place, a European-inspired residential community in Jumeirah Village Circle, following the completion of units in Tower A and B.

Tower C will have a height of 20 floors and offers 193 units including studios, one, two, and three-bedroom units, 2-storey penthouses and townhouses with spacious terraces and private swimming pools. The anticipated handover date is the fourth quarter of 2026 and prices start from Dh687,000.

“Following the success of the previous launches, we are thrilled to launch Tower C at The OrchardPlace, a European community focused on family-friendly facilities located in the JVC and surrounded by the parks. The Orchard Place Tower C introduces a sophisticated blend of timeless luxury European design and modern amenities and will continue to enhance and contribute to the elevated living standards of the community,” said Sergi Voronovych, CEO of Peak Summit Development. Other amenities include a 25-meter sports swimming pool, a wellness area complete with yoga, sauna, and steam rooms, an outdoor cinema and European appliances.



Additionally, The Orchard Place offers fully furnished apartments with a two-year post-handover payment plan and 1 per cent monthly payment options.