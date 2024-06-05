New luxury apartments launched in Dubai South

Dubai South Properties on Tuesday unveiled South Living, a luxury apartment project in Dubai South’s Residential District.

South Living comprises of 209 spacious units including studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as special-terraced units, offering a mix of indoor and outdoor living experiences.

The new development promises an elevated living experience with meticulously crafted finishes and thoughtfully designed amenities. Residents will have access to a host of upscale facilities, including a swimming pool and deck area, gymnasium, sauna, a multi-purpose room, a kids’ library, a yoga deck, BBQ area, gazebo seating area, and artistically landscaped elevated gardens.

Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said: “Dubai South is rapidly becoming a key location of choice, attracting increased interest due to its strategic position and comprehensive lifestyle offerings. With the recent Al Maktoum International Airport announcement, we are anticipating interest from savvy investors who will benefit from this opportunity. At Dubai South Properties, we are committed to delivering better returns for our investors and to achieve the government’s vision of accommodating one million residents, once the airport opens.”

“With this new project, we are directly addressing the market demand by introducing a development that will focus on lifestyle amenities that elevate the luxuriousness of the property. Our goal is to meet the diverse needs of our customers and investors, shaping Dubai South as a destination that aligns with their aspirations.” He added.