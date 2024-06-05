New Dh320 million villa project launched in Meydan

Officials at the launch event.

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 4:14 PM

Swank Development unveiled its Lua Residences project, located in the Mohammed bin Rashid City in Meydan. The project is expected to cost over Dh320 million.

This is Swank’s first project that falls in line with Dubai’s wider real estate vision. Lua Residences offers a limited collection of 42 villas ranging from 4 to 6 bedrooms that integrate high-end interior designs that cater to the diverse needs of residents.

The project is set in a strategic location that provides easy access to Dubai’s most prominent landmarks. This gated community offers a multitude of external amenities such as vast open spaces, a crystal lagoon, sports facilities, a mosque, retail shops, supermarkets, schools, and medical clinics

As for the villa units, each offers a diverse range of exclusive amenities that elevate the living experience such as private pools, interior elevators, landscaped gardens, and innovative solutions such as smart home technology and sustainable practices will be made available.

Moustafa Elsaid, managing director and board member of Swank Development, stated: “As Dubai continues to thrive as one of the happiest and safest cities in the world, and with its remarkable ability to attract top investors from around the globe, we are witnessing a growing demand for high-end residential units. This has driven us to showcase our capacities and expand residential development by launching a project that embodies the essence of luxury, elegance, and practicality in Dubai. Through this project, the company aims to establish a prominent position in the Emirati real estate market, attracting more investors, and achieve success locally and regionally.

Elsaid concluded that Swank Development is aiming to expand its real estate portfolio by acquiring more lands to develop future projects, and is currently in the design and planning phase for its upcoming project which will be announced soon.