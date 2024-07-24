MESA Holding, Reportage Properties and Sabah Investment Group ink pact

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 2:54 PM

RMS Capital Investment, formed by Reportage Properties (UAE), MESA Holding and Sabah Investment Group (Azerbaijan) have joined forces to form RMS Capital Investment, to realise large projects globally as soon as possible.

In the RMS Capital Investment partnership structure, Reportage Properties holds 34%, MESA 33% and Sabah Investment Group 33%.

The first projects of the partnership will be realized in Dubai, Istanbul and Baku in 2024 and 2025, with a total investment of USD 600 million. The financing will be provided by the partners and the central management of the projects will be organized from Dubai. Mert Boysanoğlu, CEO of MESA Holding, said, “As MESA, we have been working in this sector for 55 years. We make both investment and production in many different sectors. RMS actually started its life as a group that wanted to invest in the global world, especially in housing investments. As three groups, we have an investment plan of approximately 600 million dollars this year. The first one will start with a project in Dubai, and then we will continue in Turkey and Baku. I am signing this agreement with full faith that this group will not only do business in these regions, but also become a more global player.”

Andrea Nucera, Managing Director of Reportage Properties, stated the following in his speech: “In line with our vision to become a global real estate company, we are signing an international cooperation with 2 giant real estate companies such as MESA from Turkey and Sabah Investment Group from Azerbaijan and launching the RMS cooperation. We aim to make a difference in real estate development by redefining real estate through excellence, sustainability and innovation. As 3 of the world’s leading real estate companies, we will grow in our own agenda and increase our potential with RMS cooperation.”

Orkhan Mustafayev, CEO of Sabah Investment Group, said: “The joint venture between Reportage, MESA and Sabah is an important moment not only for us but also for the markets we already operate in. Over the years, we have built important relationships with our clients based on trust. This joint venture is another milestone for us to provide better opportunities for our clients, enhance our reputation and build new, successful partnerships. RMS now combines the reputations of all three partner companies and our customers can benefit from the combined powerhouse that this joint venture represents.”