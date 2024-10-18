Look: Dubai's skinniest skyscraper to be 380m tall, just one apartment wide

Photos: Supplied

Dubai’s latest architectural wonder, the Muraba Veil, is poised to capture attention—not for its height, but for its remarkable slenderness. Towering 380 metres, this skyscraper will be just one apartment wide, earning it the distinction of being one of the narrowest skyscrapers ever built.

Situated along Sheikh Zayed Road and the Dubai Canal, this structure features a striking 22.5-metre width, challenging conventional skyscraper aesthetics and making a bold statement in urban architecture.

“Awe-inspiring yet understated, Muraba Veil rises from the dunes above the UAE’s most cosmopolitan and future-facing city, presenting a daring, stop-you-in-your-tracks spectacle,” the design team shared.

The 73-storey Muraba Veil, designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning Spanish studio RCR Arquitectes, will house 131 apartments, each spanning the full width of the building and providing panoramic views on both sides. In addition to these exclusive residences, the tower will offer luxurious amenities such as a spa, a fine dining restaurant, an art gallery, a private cinema, and even a padel court.

What truly sets the Muraba Veil apart is the stainless steel “veil” that envelops the building, giving it a sleek, contemporary look. The developers emphasised that the design is deeply rooted in local culture, with apartments modelled after traditional Arab houses and arranged around an internal courtyard to create a serene, private living environment.

“This is more than a beautiful residence. What we set out to achieve is a life-enhancing work of architecture that reflects the heritage of the UAE’s built environment,” said Ibrahim Al Ghurair, managing director of Muraba. “We want Muraba Veil to embody serenity, the same calm you feel when you enter the courtyard of an Arabic home.”

The Muraba Veil marks the fifth collaboration between Muraba and RCR Arquitectes, highlighting a decade-long partnership focused on blending architecture with the natural environment. "We are passionate about ensuring our buildings respond to their place and belong to the native landscape," said Rafael Aranda, founder of RCR Arquitectes. Prices for the apartments start at Dh18 million.