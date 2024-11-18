Dubai: Global football star Neymar Jr. acquires Dh200 million penthouse

Dubai’s reputation as a hub for luxury real estate continues to grow, attracting global icons like Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. who recently acquired a Dh200 million high-end penthouse in the ultra-luxurious Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, the world’s first and only Bugatti-branded residences.

Bugatti Residences by Binghatti is designed to cater to the most discerning high-net-worth individuals. Since its launch, the project has recorded some of the highest transaction prices in Dubai. The project also achieved a record-breaking highest rate per square foot in Dubai’s Business Bay district in a transaction valued at Dh9,674 which was recorded in November of last year, according to records published by Dubai’s Land Department.

Neymar Jr’s acquisition is part of the Sky Mansion collection within the development. It is with equipped with a private car lift, capable of transporting cars directly to the penthouse. The penthouse also features a private swimming pool offering panoramic views of Downtown Dubai. As one of Dubai’s most exclusive and highly sought after residences, Bugatti Residences features Business Bay’s first ever French Riviera inspired private beach. The ultra-luxury residential project also features a plethora of amenities that boast a number of features. The project was designed with a complex structure that enables each floor plate to take on a unique shape, giving every single residential unit a unique layout, thus making the project host 182 ‘piece-unique’ residences; a rare and distinct architectural concept reverberating the highly exclusive nature of the project.

The rise in global celebrities and high net-worth individuals choosing to become homeowners in Bugatti Residences reflects the project’s status as one of the world’s most exclusive residences set to redefine the standards of luxury living.